Build Your Own Sandwich Platter

A great party platter that lets your guests build their own sandwich. Great for watching the game, a picnic or any open house type event. Platter for 10 Includes: Choice of up to 3 meats. Choose from: House Smoked Pastrami, House Smoked Corned Beef, Beef Salami, Roasted Turkey, Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad Two loaves of sliced Bread: Rye and/or Sourdough Cole Slaw Choice of potato salad: Classic or Russian or a mix of both Grain Mustard & Pickles Requires a 2 day lead time.