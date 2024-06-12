2x points for loyalty members
Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Bakery
Featured Items
- Bakers Dozen Bagels
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$29.00
- Frankel
Our signature breakfast sandwich. House smoked pastrami, two eggs, cheddar, and mayo on your choice of bagel.$14.50
- Reuben Sandwich
Pastrami, Firefly sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on house-made rye bread with Reuben dressing and your choice of side. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz, +$9) of Pastrami$23.00
Food
Bagels & Loaves
- Single Bagel
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$2.85
- Half Dozen Bagels
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$16.00
- Bakers Dozen Bagels
A chewy and crispy bagel. Handrolled, boiled in malt and baked.$29.00
- Bialy
A deliciously chewy bialy with sautéed onions, poppy seed and flaky sea salt. It's like a bagel without the hole.$2.85
- Rye Bread Loaf
Made with locally sourced flour and caraway seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Loaf$8.00
Breakfast
- Frankel
Our signature breakfast sandwich. House smoked pastrami, two eggs, cheddar, and mayo on your choice of bagel.$14.50
- Veggie Frankel
2 eggs, cotija cheese, tahini garlic paste, sweet chili garlic sauce, and broccolini on your choice of bagel$12.50
- Kingfisher
Salt and Smoke hot smoked salmon, caramelzied onion cream cheese, two organic eggs, and Taco’s Fury hot sauce on your choice of bagel.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bagel & Cream Cheese
Your choice of bagel served with your choice of whipped cream cheese.$5.95
- Bagel, Egg & Cheese
2 eggs, and cheddar on a bagel.$8.50
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese
2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, and cheddar on a bagel.$13.00
- Joleen
Egg, avocado and cheddar on rye or sourdough.$8.50
- Avocado Toast
Avocado on rye or sourdough, drizzled with olive oil and flaky sea salt.$6.50
- Potato Hash
Potatoes and onion cooked with you pastrami, corned beef or veggies. Served with two eggs and toast.$17.50
- Bagel With Butter$3.25
Sandwiches
- Aunt Marcy's Chopped Liver Sandwich
A popular family recipe. Made with chicken livers, eggs, schmaltz and gribenes (crispy chicken skin), on our house-made rye. Served with your choice of side and a house-made pickle.$15.50
- Bronx Delight
4oz each of house smoked corned beef, pastrami and beef salami on house-made rye bread with house-made mustard. Served with your choice of side and a pickle.$34.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house-made chicken salad made with roasted chicken thighs, mayo, and served on sourdough. Make it a melt with Swiss cheese (+$2). Served with your choice of side and a pickle.$15.75OUT OF STOCK
- Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce and mayo on house-made sourdough bread served with a pickle and your choice of side.$17.00
- Corned Beef Sandwich
House smoked corned beef on rye with house-made mustard. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz) of Corned Beef$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic grilled cheese sandwich made with Tillamook Cheddar. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. *We use mayonnaise to toast grilled cheese bread.$13.00
- Kate's Portobello Reuben
Vegetarian. Smoked portobello, Firefly sauerkraut, Reuben dressing, & Swiss on our house baked Rye. Make it vegan with no Swiss cheese.$16.00
- Pastrami Sandwich
House smoked pastrami on rye with house-made mustard. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz) of Pastrami$21.00
- Reuben Sandwich
Pastrami, Firefly sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on house-made rye bread with Reuben dressing and your choice of side. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz, +$9) of Pastrami$23.00
- Skokie
Corned beef, coleslaw, and Swiss cheese on our house-made rye bread with Reuben dressing. Served with your choice of side and a pickle. Choose from Seattle Portion (4oz) or NY Style (8oz, +$9) of corned beef.$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our tuna salad recipe is made with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, capers and onion. It's delicious! Served on either sourdough or rye. Served with your choice of side and a pickle.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Salad Sandwich (No Side)
Our tuna salad sandwich served with just a pickle. Choice of bread or a bagel.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Salad Sandwich (No Side)
Our chicken salad sandwich served with just a pickle. Choice of bread or a bagel.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Fish
- Appetizing Plate for Two
Sampling of lox, whitefish salad, black cod, & hot smoked salmon with cream cheese and three sliced bagels$36.00
- Black Cod on a Bagel
Salt & Smoke Black Cod & cream cheese on a bagel$23.00
- Lox & Bagel
Made with smoked salmon from Salt & Smoke, a family-owned local seafood company. Served on a bagel with cream cheese, red onion, capers, cucumber and tomato.$18.75
- Whitefish Salad on a Bagel
Smoked whitefish salad from Acme, direct from Brooklyn, on a bagel.$18.00
Sides
Pastries & Sweets
- Brioche Donut
A brioche style donut. Choose from filled, glazed or churro flavored. Flavors and fillings of filled and glaze change almost daily. Order early as the go fast!$4.25
- Baked Brioche Pastry
Baked brioche pastry filled with blueberry and lemon curd or marionberry and almond frangipane.$4.25
- Bostock
Somewhere between French toast and an almond croissant. We take our challah bread, soak it with a simple syrup, top it with frangipane and sprinkle it with toasted almonds and confectioners' sugar.$4.00
- Fruit Galette
Flaky pastry filled with seasonal fruit and almond paste. Fruit filling rotates seasonally.$6.00
- Cheesecake Square
Our classic NY-style cheesecake as an individual serving. Made with our own Graham cracker crust, NY-style cheesecake and toppings.$5.25
- Zylbertwinkie
Our take on the classic snack cake - moist chocolate cake filled with our New York cheesecake filling, topped with ganache and sprinkles.$4.25
- Black & White Cookies
Our take on the classic NYC Cookie - a cakey cookie with chocolate and vanilla glaze. Vegan.$5.25
- Almond Horn
A horseshoe shaped cookie made with almond paste, sugar and egg whites and then dipped in slivered almonds and chocolate.$3.65
- Coconut Macaroon
Sweetedned condensed milk, shredded coconut and egg whites drizzled with dark chocolate.$3.65
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
A buttery chocolate chip cookie made with milk and dark chocolate$3.65
- Sprinkle Cookie
Our take on the classic sugar cookie with sprinkles. A favorite for kids of all ages.ectioner's glaze, carnauba wax, colored with curcumin, turmeric, annatto, beet juice, vegetable juices, and beta carotene; dextrin, maltodextrin, sodium bicarbonate.), Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Almond Extract,. Contains nuts$3.65OUT OF STOCK
- Cornflake Marshmallow Cookie
An irresistible cookie made with toasted cornflakes, mini chocolate chips and marshmallows that melt to a toffee like texture.$3.65
- Rugelach
A beloved family recipe: delicate flaky pastry dough filled with apricot jam and pecans$2.25
- Brioche Donut - One Dozen
A Dozen (12). of our brioche style donut. Choose from filled, glazed or churro flavored. Flavors and fillings of filled and glaze change almost daily. Requires a 48 hour lead time.$48.00
- Baked Brioche Pastry - One Dozen
A Dozen (12) of our baked brioche pastry filled with blueberry and lemon curd or marionberry and almond frangipane.$48.00
Heat at Home
- Bake at Home Cookies
Stock your freezer with Bake at Home Cookies. Includes 6 cookies. Baking instructions will be provided.$20.00
- Knish - Single
Savory pastry filled with either potato and onion or Kasha and Mushroom. Knish are frozen and need to be cooked at home. Cooking instructions will be provided.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Knish - Half Dozen
Savory pastry filled with either potato and onion or Kasha and Mushroom. Knish are frozen and need to be cooked at home. Cooking instructions will be provided.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Frozen Matzo Ball Soup
Our homemade broth with chicken, veggies, and our signature matzo ball. 32oz container of soup and 4 matzo balls.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sweet Noodle Kugel
Our Sweet Noodle Kugel is made with golden raisins. Comes frozen. Heat and serve. Serves 4$20.00
Pantry Staples
- Cairnspring Flour - Organic Edison (2 lb)$8.99
- Cairnspring Flour - Trailblazer (2 lb)$8.99
- Cairnspring Mills Organic Edison 50#$65.00
- Cairnspring Mills Trailblazer Bread Flour 50#$65.00
- Chicken Schmaltz (7oz)$7.00
- Creme Classique Butter (1 lb)$6.85
- Organic Eggs$7.50
- Organic Fairhaven Flour - Rye (2 lb)$8.99
- Organic Fairhaven Flour - Wheat (2 lb)$8.99
By the Pound
- Chicken Salad$20.00/lbOUT OF STOCK
- Chopped Liver
Our family recipe, made with chicken livers, eggs, schmaltz, & crispy chicken skin.$28.00/lb
- Corned Beef$39.00/lbOUT OF STOCK
- Hot Smoked Salmon
From Salt & Smoke, a family-owned local seafood processing company.$40.00/lbOUT OF STOCK
- Lox
From Salt & Smoke, a family-owned local seafood processing company.$48.00/lb
- Pastrami
House smoked pastrami made with a rub of coriander and black pepper.$39.00/lb
- Sliced Turkey$22.00/lb
- Smoked Black Cod
From Salt & Smoke, a family-owned local seafood processing company. Also known as sablefish$60.00/lb
- Tuna Salad
Ingredients: Tuna, Mayonnaise, Red Onion, Celery, Mustard, Lemon Juice, Capers, Pickles, Dill, Butter, Salt, Pepper, and Paprika.$20.00/lbOUT OF STOCK
- Whipped Cream Cheese (8oz)
Plain or flavored. Sweet and savory flavors will change seasonally$11.00
- Whitefish Salad
A favorite from Acme Seafood in New York.$39.00/lb
$10 Weekday Menu
Sandwiches
Bagels & Pastries
Catering
Party Platters
- Bagel & Cream Cheese Platter
A Baker’s Dozen (13) of our freshly baked bagels and your choice of two 8oz cream cheese. Requires a 2 day lead time. Serves 13$60.00
- Bagel Accoutrement
A lovely arrangement of sliced tomato, sliced red onion, sliced cucumber and capers to add to your bagel sandwiches. A great addition to a Bagel & Cream Cheese Platter. Serves 10 - 12 Requires a 2 day lead time.$35.00
- Smoked Fish and Bagel Platter
Bagel Platter that includes sliced bagels, lox, hot smoked salmon, smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese and veggies for your bagels. Requires a 2 day lead time. Platter comes with 8 bagels and 2 containers of cream cheese. Serves 8$192.00
- Build Your Own Sandwich Platter
A great party platter that lets your guests build their own sandwich. Great for watching the game, a picnic or any open house type event. Platter for 10 Includes: Choice of up to 3 meats. Choose from: House Smoked Pastrami, House Smoked Corned Beef, Beef Salami, Roasted Turkey, Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad Two loaves of sliced Bread: Rye and/or Sourdough Cole Slaw Choice of potato salad: Classic or Russian or a mix of both Grain Mustard & Pickles Requires a 2 day lead time.$236.00
- Sliced Meat Platter
A mixed platter of sliced meat that includes sliced pastrami, corned beef, turkey, and a tub of our house made mustard. Serves 8-10$80.00
- Fruit Platter
Fruit platter will include a mix of fruit - local and seasonal when possible Serves 12-15$65.00
- Crudités with Dip
Serves 12-15 A variety of raw vegetables and dip. Choose form Hummus, Ranch or Caramelized Onion Cream Cheese Dip. Variety of vegetables will vary based on availability.$50.00
- Coffee To Go Pot
Coffee to go carafe. Comes with cups, creamer, sugar and stirrers Serves 8$24.00
- Cookie Box
A mix of 9 of our large cookies. Includes Chocolate Chip Cookies, Sprinkle Cookies and Cornflake Marshmallow Cookies.$30.00
- Mini Cookie Box
A mix of 2 dozen (24) small cookies.$23.00
- Cookies & Pastry Platter
Mixed selection of our Almond Horn Bites, Mini Cookies, Rugelach and Mini Cheesecake Bites. Selection may vary. Serves 15-20. Requires a 2 day lead time.$65.00
- Dessert Box
A mix of 8 of our Seasonal Desserts. May include Almond Horns, Cheesecake Squares, Coconut Macaroon, Bostock, Donuts or Zylbertwinkies. Selection may vary depending upon availability.$40.00
- Extra Large Challah
An extra large challah For those super special occasions - Weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, Graduations...$50.00
Box Lunches
- Box Lunch - Pastrami on Rye
Includes a Seattle-style sandwich (served cold), pickle and choice of side - coleslaw or potato salad, and a cookie. Requires 2 day lead time.$24.00
- Box Lunch - Chicken Salad
Includes a sandwich (served cold), pickle and choice of side - coleslaw or potato salad, and a cookie$19.00
- Box Lunch - Tuna Salad
Includes a sandwich, pickle and choice of side - coleslaw or potato salad, and a cookie. Requires a 2 day lead time.$19.00
- Box Lunch - Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss
Includes a sandwich, pickle and choice of side - coleslaw or potato salad, and a cookie. Requires a 2 day lead time.$19.00
- Box Lunch - Portobello Reuben
Includes a sandwich (served cold), pickle and choice of side - coleslaw or potato salad and a cookie. Our Portobello Reuben is made with smoked spice rubbed portobello mushrooms, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and vegan Reuben dressing. (Vegetarian.) Requires a 1 day lead time.$18.00
- Box Lunch - Vegan Portobello Reuben
Includes a sandwich (served cold), pickle, potato salad and either a vegan cookie or fruit cup, based on availability. Our Portobello Reuben is made with smoked spice rubbed portobello mushrooms, sauerkraut, and vegan Reuben dressing. (Vegan) Requires a 2 day lead time.$18.00
Breakfast Boxes
- Breakfast Box - Bagel & Cream Cheese
Each box includes a plain bagel with plain cream cheese and a small fruit cup. All of our bagels are Vegan.$10.00
- Breakfast Box - Bagel, Egg & Cheese
Each box includes a plain bagel breakfast sandwich and a small fruit cup.$13.00
- Breakfast Box - Avocado, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel
Each box includes a breakfast sandwich made with a plain bagel, egg, avocado, and cheddar with a small fruit cup.$15.00
- Breakfast Box - Pastrami, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel
Each box includes a breakfast sandwich made with a plain bagel, egg with pastrami, and cheddar with a small fruit cup.$15.00
- Breakfast Box - Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Bagel
Each box includes a breakfast sandwich made with a plain bagel, egg with ham, and cheddar with a small fruit cup.$15.00